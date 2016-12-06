David Bonofiglio
In Tandem Brings Back ‘Holiday Hell’
Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Musical Goes Wilde
In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Friendship and Love Intersect
In Tandem Theatre’s Little By Little is an engaging musical foray into “the troubles that come of mixing friendship and love.” more
May 5, 2015 9:56 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Little by Little’ at In Tandem Theatre
In Tandem Theatre concludes its season with a witty musical and romantic comedy, Little by Little. more
Apr 21, 2015 9:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Christmas in Cudahy
You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more
Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Genius Musical Murder With In Tandem
A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more
May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Klezwoods
Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Hundred-Year Deal
The only thing worse than apolitician without any vision is one who cl Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments