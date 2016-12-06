RSS

David Bonofiglio

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

thaetrereview_intandem_b(byryanblomquistphotography).jpg.jpe

By Ryan Blomquist Photography

In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

12191685_10153707997219814_9195592800129376779_n.jpg.jpe

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_byrosszentnerphotography.jpg.jpe

In Tandem Theatre’s Little By Little is an engaging musical foray into “the troubles that come of mixing friendship and love.” more

May 5, 2015 9:56 PM Theater

theaterpre_littlebylittle_dougbrueckner.jpg.jpe

Doug Brueckner

In Tandem Theatre concludes its season with a witty musical and romantic comedy, Little by Little. more

Apr 21, 2015 9:48 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more

Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Theater

A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more

May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Theater

blogimage12221.jpe

Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

  The only thing worse than apolitician without any vision is one who cl Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES