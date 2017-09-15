David Clarke
David Clarke Could Lose His Graduate Degree if He Doesn't Revise His Thesis, CNN Reports
Sep 15, 2017 11:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Daily Dose
The 'Terrible Man Theory' of David Clarke
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
America's Worst Sheriff Resigns
Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
How Right-Wing Success Destroyed David Clarke
David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more
May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Chief Ed Flynn and the Future of Constitutional Policing
Now more than ever, it will be up to local police chiefs like Milwaukee’s Ed Flynn to make sure their officers are enforcing the law in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. more
Apr 11, 2017 1:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Democratic Socialists Capitalize on Trump Presidency
Ai Csuka, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), states, “As much as I would’ve loved a Clinton or Sanders presidency, I think if that would have happened, people would have stayed complacent about the issues that have been fac... more
Mar 14, 2017 4:52 PM Keith Schubert News Features 3 Comments
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Rally Against Trump and Muslim Ban Tonight
From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Sheriff David Clarke’s Getting What He Wants—Attention
Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
The Worst Sheriff in America
No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more
Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 26 Comments
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Just Who is Sheriff Clarke Serving?
We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Sheriff Clarke’s Abu Ghraib
No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 21 Comments
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 28 Comments
March (and April) Madness…
Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
A Sheriff from Our Racist Past
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a throwback to our ugly racist past, using the most vile language to attack African Americans who protest police officers who use deadly force against unarmed blacks. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments