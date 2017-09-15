RSS

David Clarke

csheriffclarke-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sep 15, 2017 11:17 PM Daily Dose

clarkebygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

clarke.jpg.jpe

Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 6 Comments

csheriffclarke-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more

May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

mpdflynn.jpg.jpe

Now more than ever, it will be up to local police chiefs like Milwaukee’s Ed Flynn to make sure their officers are enforcing the law in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. more

Apr 11, 2017 1:52 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

demsocialistsmil.jpg.jpe

Ai Csuka, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), states, “As much as I would’ve loved a Clinton or Sanders presidency, I think if that would have happened, people would have stayed complacent about the issues that have been fac... more

Mar 14, 2017 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

immigrationprotestmke1.jpg.jpe

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

c3cz4v7wgaect-q.jpg.jpe

From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Daily Dose

weareallimmigrants.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Expresso 2 Comments

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Expresso 8 Comments

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

627.jpg.jpe

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

clarke.jpg.jpe

We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Expresso 12 Comments

abele_budget_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

bobdonovanmain.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

clarke.jpg.jpe

No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Taking Liberties 21 Comments

blacklives.jpg.jpe

Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more

Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Taking Liberties 28 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Hear Me Out

takinglibertiesclarke (2).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a throwback to our ugly racist past, using the most vile language to attack African Americans who protest police officers who use deadly force against unarmed blacks. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:50 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES