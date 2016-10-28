RSS

Oct 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Theater

Oscar Wilde once said that youth is wasted on the young. Douglas Adams once said life is wasted on the living. Love is never wasted on anyone, though. This month Soulstice Theatre presents the intimate story of a couple of strangers who find.. more

Mar 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more

Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more

Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Theater

The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more

May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Theater

 John Kolvenbach's Goldfish is a cleverly constructed 4-person story the clever balances comedy against drama in a love story resting within conflicting family tensions. The play makes its Milwaukee premiere with a production by Soulstice Theat.. more

May 6, 2012 3:32 AM Theater

Actor David Ferrie tackles the role of Chicago industrialist George Pullman in the Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise that opens this weekend. Ferrie, also played pro-union lawyer Clarence Darrow in a recent production of the.. more

May 1, 2011 2:36 PM Theater

Apr 29, 2011 11:28 AM Theater

Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more

Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Theater

It’s nice to see a play come-up on the month’s schedule that has a compelling script that I’ve never seen produced before. It’s even nicer when the cast listed for the production turns out to feature a really talented group of actors. When the a.. more

Feb 8, 2011 5:16 PM Theater

After working in Los Angeles for nearly four years, Mario Martin recently returned to Milwaukee. Martin brought with him years of public relations experience and his own company, Soulfunk Publicity. Martin, formerly of Narada Records (Virgi... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Plenty of UW-Milwaukee students over the years have been introduced to the wonders of Thai food through EE Sane, an unassuming storefront that houses one of the city’s largest Thai menus. Options include squash curry, fresh spring rolls wit... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The 13th Floor Elevators, one of the earliest and most innovative bands of the psychedelic era, released only three studio albums before dissolving due to drug problems, legal hassles and label mismanagement. But whereas sustained interest ... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Openers Port O’Brien, a four piece from California, adhered also to this neo-folkst White Water, White Bloom. ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Sep 29, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Local actor David Ferrie has a very smart stage presence. In Boulevard Theatre’s production of the two-person drama Roses In December last year, his performance as an author who reluctantly exchanges letters with a young woman sparkled with int.. more

Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Colorado Rockies tonight with the second of three games tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The state of book editing appears precarious. Editor Otto Penzler's Black Noir (Pegasus), Black Noir ,Books more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Books

In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

