David Gruber
Bastille Days Serves All Things French
Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days festival in Downtown’s Cathedral Square offers food and wine, a replica Eiffel Tower and lots and lot of other French-flavored stuff! more
Jul 11, 2017 1:03 PM Lisa Kortebein A&E Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Aaron Rodgers, The Milwaukee Fashion District and the Streets of Old Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we juggle a bunch of little topics around. Matt gives us an update on the additions to the Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Mil.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gold in September Childhood Cancer Project Volunteers
The nonprofit Gold in September (G9) was founded two years ago by11-year-old Annie Bartosz after her twin brother, Jack, died at age 10 of neuroblastoma. more
Aug 25, 2015 9:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Milwaukee Wave 2013-14 Season Preview: Another Run at the Title
With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more
Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
This Week in Milwaukee
There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee