David Letterman
Johnny Beehner
Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Future Islands Find Their Audience
On March 3, Future Islands performed the song “Seasons (Waiting On You)” on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” It was standard operating procedure in music biz more
Aug 5, 2014 10:53 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature 1 Comments
Mark Borchardt Beyond 'American Movie'
Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Ask Bob Uecker About John Fogerty Sometime
While I was away for a long weekend, The Riverside Theater announced a Nov. 19 concert from Creedence Clearwater Revivalist turned halftime-show standby John Fogerty, which is pretty much all the excuse I need to post this classic Norm MacDonald s.. more
Sep 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
How is Letterman Pulling in Cooler Music Guests Than O'Brien?
Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
White Rabbits' Frighteningly Good Follow-Up
The common knock against the White Rabbits? "They're derivative." My retort? "So what?" The Walkmen may have mined this territory first, but White Rabbits are the ones coming away with mo.. more
May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bat For Lashes Excel on Letterman
I'm a couple days late on this one, but it's still worth posting anyway. Bat For Lashes gave a terrific performance of "Daniel," one of the year's best singles, on "The Late Show with David Letterman" Friday. It's a shame "Saturday Night Live" can.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jason Isbell
Though he left the cult Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has stayed busy with a solo career, releasing albums that tackle more serious matters than the Truckers’ ca,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Up The Yangtze
Director Yung Chang quietly explores potent themes of consumerism in his personable, criti Up The Yangtze ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lipstick Luau
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a w A man from the big town is driving around the countrysidesomewheres and gets lost; so he ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
The Black Keys
There are blues punk bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are t Attack & Release ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee