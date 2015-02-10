RSS

David Letterman

Photo Credit: Reggie Beehner

Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:04 PM Off the Cuff

On March 3, Future Islands performed the song “Seasons (Waiting On You)” on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” It was standard operating procedure in music biz more

Aug 5, 2014 10:53 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

While I was away for a long weekend, The Riverside Theater announced a Nov. 19 concert from Creedence Clearwater Revivalist turned halftime-show standby John Fogerty, which is pretty much all the excuse I need to post this classic Norm MacDonald s.. more

Sep 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The common knock against the White Rabbits? "They're derivative." My retort? "So what?" The Walkmen may have mined this territory first, but White Rabbits are the ones coming away with mo.. more

May 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

I'm a couple days late on this one, but it's still worth posting anyway. Bat For Lashes gave a terrific performance of "Daniel," one of the year's best singles, on "The Late Show with David Letterman" Friday. It's a shame "Saturday Night Live" can.. more

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Though he left the cult Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has stayed busy with a solo career, releasing albums that tackle more serious matters than the Truckers’ ca,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Director Yung Chang quietly explores potent themes of consumerism in his personable, criti Up The Yangtze ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a w A man from the big town is driving around the countrysidesomewheres and gets lost; so he ,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

There are blues punk bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are t Attack & Release ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

