RSS

David Marks

brian wilson jeff beck 2013 tour riverside theater milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more

Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Concert Reviews

brianwilsonjeffbeck630_022713.jpg.jpe

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more

Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM On Music

blogimage19098.jpe

As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

blogimage9514.jpe

The weather can usually be counted on to be at its worst during Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day events, where art venues debut new exhibits and host special events, but believe it or not, the weather should actually be pretty mi... more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES