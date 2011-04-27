RSS

David Morrissey

With the revived “Upstairs Downstairs” just behind us, PBS’ Masterpiece Classics returns to 1930s England—but at opposite ends of the country—with “South Riding.” Based on Winifred Holtby’s 1936 novel, the three-part mini-series sets its .. more

Apr 27, 2011 11:51 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6827.jpe

It took until the last song of the night, but Grizzly Bear finally broke character. As the Veckatimest ,Concert Reviews more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

We first met Michael Sheen in his role as Tony Blair in The Queen, a film that leapt from art houses and into Oscar consideration. Sheen reappears as a much less attractive Blair in director Stephen Frears’ companion piece, The Deal. The docudra.. more

Sep 7, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES