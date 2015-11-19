RSS

David Rothrock

samuel_beckett,_f11.jpg.jpe

Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more

Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more

Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Theater

Things rarely happen as expected. And sometimes the run of a show is cut short. Youngblood Theatre’s production of Red Light Winter at the Alchemist Theatre was cut a bit short by an act of violence that shook-up things for the veteran fledgling.. more

Jan 3, 2011 10:59 PM Theater

blogimage12223.jpe

Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

It's been over a week since I've returned from outdoor theatre ins Spring Green, Wisconsin. The allergic congestion and subsequent inner ear infection have cleared from my head long enough to start speculating on the new Youngblood show . . .Ve.. more

Jul 1, 2010 11:26 AM Theater

blogimage6348.jpe

Renée Fleming is one of the most glamorous and renowned opera stars in the world. Now at t Capriccio ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage6224.jpe

Already on track to be 2009’s most notorious train wreck, Chris Cornell’s latest album, Scream, pairs the one-time Soundgarden wailer with Top 40 hitmaker (and rockist lightning rod) Timbaland. It quickly earned the expected derision from b... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m going to see a play from the late 18th century, so I’m a bit surprised to see the stage. The atmosphere in UWM’s studio theatre feels very distinctly 1980’s. The floor is painted in a black and white checkerboard. Clothes bearing bright, prima.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage5524.jpe

For his 2008 documentary Revue, which screens for free tonight as part of the UWM Union Th Revue ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3130.jpe

Between all the scattered jazz festivals around the region and the Thursday evening Jazz Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES