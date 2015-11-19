David Rothrock
Beckett with World’s Stage Next Month
Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more
Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Returning To Winter
Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more
Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of Red Light Winter . . . In Winter
Things rarely happen as expected. And sometimes the run of a show is cut short. Youngblood Theatre’s production of Red Light Winter at the Alchemist Theatre was cut a bit short by an act of violence that shook-up things for the veteran fledgling.. more
Jan 3, 2011 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tech N9ne w/ E-40, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Krizz Kaliko
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Art Ritual Arson With Youngblood
It's been over a week since I've returned from outdoor theatre ins Spring Green, Wisconsin. The allergic congestion and subsequent inner ear infection have cleared from my head long enough to start speculating on the new Youngblood show . . .Ve.. more
Jul 1, 2010 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aura of an Opera Star
Renée Fleming is one of the most glamorous and renowned opera stars in the world. Now at t Capriccio ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
Chris Cornell
Already on track to be 2009’s most notorious train wreck, Chris Cornell’s latest album, Scream, pairs the one-time Soundgarden wailer with Top 40 hitmaker (and rockist lightning rod) Timbaland. It quickly earned the expected derision from b... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UWM's Nathan The Wise
I’m going to see a play from the late 18th century, so I’m a bit surprised to see the stage. The atmosphere in UWM’s studio theatre feels very distinctly 1980’s. The floor is painted in a black and white checkerboard. Clothes bearing bright, prima.. more
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Revue
For his 2008 documentary Revue, which screens for free tonight as part of the UWM Union Th Revue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Third Ward Summer Sizzle
Between all the scattered jazz festivals around the region and the Thursday evening Jazz Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments