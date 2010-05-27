David Westlake
Thinning the GOP Herd
So Terrence Wall has made it official and pulled out of the race for U.S. Senate. His withdrawal comes on the heels of Dick Leinenkugel’s departure from the race as well. Which leaves newcomer Ron Johnson, endorsed by delegates at.. more
May 27, 2010 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Feingold v. Leinenkugel?
Wispolitics is reporting that outgoing state Commerce Secretary Dick Leinenkugel will likely announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate as a Republican trying to unseat Democrat Russ Feingold. Well, at least he’s got name recognition… It als.. more
Apr 7, 2010 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Why I Don’t Think Tommy Will Run
From his perch in Washington, Chris Cilizza puts a Tommy Thompson senate run at 50/50. Shepherd readers gave it a solid 65% chance. Me, I’m giving it a zero. Zip. Nada. Zilch. I think the former governor’s current flirtation with ru.. more
Mar 17, 2010 5:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Epic Drama
Harvey Fierstein's classic drama Torch Song Trilogy resides in a time when mainstream acce Torch Song Trilogy ,Theater more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fear and Frivolity
Children's author Roald Dahl had a knack for writing stories that were both funny and frig BFG ,Theater more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 1 Comments
A Cudahy Caroler Christmas
In Tandem Theatre concludes its annual production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas this after A Cudahy Caroler Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments