Daydream Nation
Happy Birthday, 'Neuromancer'
William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more
Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM Paul Gleason A&E Feature
Remembering 9/11: Grava Gallery Honors Milwaukee Firefighters
What an event to see a legion of white shirts with bright red patches and dress blue pants walk into an art gallery! Other broad shouldered men form a line and enter wearing heavy khaki firefighter's pants, thick suspenders and black T.. more
Sep 9, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Sonic Youth’s Obama-Era Rock Record
Three decades after teaming up with guitarist Lee Ranaldo and 28 years after forming Sonic Daydream Nation ,Music Feature more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Kent Wolgamott Music Feature