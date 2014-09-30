Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Community Shares Hosts Party at Anodyne Coffee
Tonight,Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee is kicking off its 2014 Fall Campaignwith a party at Anodyne Coffee in Walkers Point. Since 1981, the nonprofit hasraised more than $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused onsoc.. more
Sep 18, 2014 4:18 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As the only straight-forward rock ’n’ roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’s Free Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere last year, but like so many buzz bands, their stock more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
While most MP3 blogs are dedicated to recycling music, Daytrotter creates it, each weekday inviting a touring band into its unassuming Rock Island, Ill., studio to record a short set, which often finds the bands reworking their songs more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee