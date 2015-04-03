Daytrotter
The easy-going folk-rock group Ladders became the latest in an ever-growing line of Milwaukee artists to be featured on the music site Daytrotter. The quartet ran through six songs for their leisurely Daytrotter session, including four from their .. more
Apr 3, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band Do Daytrotter
The music blog Daytrotter has taken note of our city, inviting a host of Milwaukee bands into its studios over the last few years. This year the site has already hosted sessions from Midnight Reruns and Twin Brother, and yesterday Myles Coyne and .. more
May 27, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Twin Brother Does Daytrotter
There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more
Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Midnight Reruns Do Daytrotter
Another one of Milwaukee's finest has swung through Daytrotter's studios. Today the music blog posted a four-song set from the power-pop trio, which culled choice songs from the group's insanely catchy 2013 self-titled debut (one of our favorite r.. more
Jan 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hugh Bob and the Hustle Do Daytrotter
Sometime between tour dates this winter, Milwaukee country-rock workhorses Hugh Bob and the Hustle swung by Daytrotter's Illinois studio to record a four-song session for the site, which went live this morning. Paid subscribers to the site can str.. more
Jun 6, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Juiceboxx Brings Party-Rap to Daytrotter
Juiceboxxx became the latest Milwaukee artist—and the first who can't be described with the terms "folk" or "indie"—to be featured on Daytrotter today when the website posted a session from the young rapper. Site editor Sean Moeller clearly enjoye.. more
Jan 4, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Daytrotter Hosts a Sweaty Field Report Show
Nov 28, 2012 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Surgeons in Heat Do Daytrotter
<p> Surgeons in Heat became the latest Milwaukee act to join the Daytrotter club today when the site posted <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/?_escaped_fragment_=%2Fconcert%2Fsurgeons-in-heat%2F20055547-37382792\">a four-song live session</a> fr.. more
Sep 6, 2012 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Fatty Acids Do Daytrotter
Daytrotter has turned its attention to Milwaukee recently, hosting first-time sessions from Collections of Colonies of Bees, Field Report and Juniper Tar. The site\'s latest Milwaukee session comes from the restless psychedelic pop group The Fatty.. more
Jul 16, 2012 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Field Report Do Daytrotter
<p> Field Report, the highly buzzed folk-rock band formerly known as Conrad Plymouth, are still finalizing their release plans for a new album, but in the meantime, they\'ve continued their media charm campaign with a <a href=\"http://www.rollings.. more
May 15, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Juniper Tar Does Daytrotter
Milwaukee has had a strong presence on Daytrotter over the last couple months, with great sessions from <a href=\"/blog-7460-hear-maritimes-latest-daytrotter-session.html\">Maritime</a>, <a href=\"/blog-7647-daytrotter-hosts-blessed-feathers.html\.. more
Feb 6, 2012 9:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Collections of Colonies of Bees' Daytrotter Session is Now Live
Daytrotter.com has posted the Collections of Colonies of Bees session the band recorded last month, a set of unreleased songs titled after some of <em>Seasame Street</em>\'s core sponsors ("G," "E," "B," and "C.&.. more
Jan 10, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Daytrotter Hosts Blessed Feathers
As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more
Dec 8, 2011 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hear Maritime's Latest Daytrotter Session
Maritime are no strangers to Daytrotter. They recorded their first session for the then-new music blog back in 2006, recorded another in 2007, and headlined several of the site\'s Barnstormer tour dates in 2009. Today the site posted its third ses.. more
Oct 13, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Futurebirds Do Daytrotter
Daytrotter today posted a particularly well-timed session (or well-timed for Milwaukeeans, at least) from the Athens, Ga., group The Futurebirds, whose brisk grunge-rock jangles and twangs as if J. Mascis and Neil Young had sat in on R.E.M.'s afte.. more
Nov 17, 2010 7:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
