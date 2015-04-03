RSS

Daytrotter

onmusic_ladders.jpg.jpe

Illustration by Johnnie Cluney for daytrotter.com

The easy-going folk-rock group Ladders became the latest in an ever-growing line of Milwaukee artists to be featured on the music site Daytrotter. The quartet ran through six songs for their leisurely Daytrotter session, including four from their .. more

Apr 3, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

myles coyne daytrotter.jpg.jpe

The music blog Daytrotter has taken note of our city, inviting a host of Milwaukee bands into its studios over the last few years. This year the site has already hosted sessions from Midnight Reruns and Twin Brother, and yesterday Myles Coyne and .. more

May 27, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

twin brother.jpg.jpe

There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more

Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

midnight reruns.jpg.jpe

Another one of Milwaukee's finest has swung through Daytrotter's studios. Today the music blog posted a four-song set from the power-pop trio, which culled choice songs from the group's insanely catchy 2013 self-titled debut (one of our favorite r.. more

Jan 17, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

hugh bob.jpg.jpe

Sometime between tour dates this winter, Milwaukee country-rock workhorses Hugh Bob and the Hustle swung by Daytrotter's Illinois studio to record a four-song session for the site, which went live this morning. Paid subscribers to the site can str.. more

Jun 6, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

20056019-37383240.jpg.jpe

Juiceboxxx became the latest Milwaukee artist—and the first who can't be described with the terms "folk" or "indie"—to be featured on Daytrotter today when the website posted a session from the young rapper. Site editor Sean Moeller clearly enjoye.. more

Jan 4, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

20056153-37382899.jpg.jpe

Nov 28, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage8604.jpe

<p> Surgeons in Heat became the latest Milwaukee act to join the Daytrotter club today when the site posted <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/?_escaped_fragment_=%2Fconcert%2Fsurgeons-in-heat%2F20055547-37382792\">a four-song live session</a> fr.. more

Sep 6, 2012 7:46 PM On Music

blogimage8451.jpe

Daytrotter has turned its attention to Milwaukee recently, hosting first-time sessions from Collections of Colonies of Bees, Field Report and Juniper Tar. The site\'s latest Milwaukee session comes from the restless psychedelic pop group The Fatty.. more

Jul 16, 2012 5:31 PM On Music

blogimage8255.jpe

<p> Field Report, the highly buzzed folk-rock band formerly known as Conrad Plymouth, are still finalizing their release plans for a new album, but in the meantime, they\'ve continued their media charm campaign with a <a href=\"http://www.rollings.. more

May 15, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage7909.jpe

Milwaukee has had a strong presence on Daytrotter over the last couple months, with great sessions from <a href=\"/blog-7460-hear-maritimes-latest-daytrotter-session.html\">Maritime</a>, <a href=\"/blog-7647-daytrotter-hosts-blessed-feathers.html\.. more

Feb 6, 2012 9:40 PM On Music

blogimage7789.jpe

Daytrotter.com has posted the Collections of Colonies of Bees session the band recorded last month, a set of unreleased songs titled after some of <em>Seasame Street</em>\'s core sponsors (&quot;G,&quot; &quot;E,&quot; &quot;B,&quot; and &quot;C.&.. more

Jan 10, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage7647.jpe

As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more

Dec 8, 2011 9:30 PM On Music

blogimage7460.jpe

Maritime are no strangers to Daytrotter. They recorded their first session for the then-new music blog back in 2006, recorded another in 2007, and headlined several of the site\'s Barnstormer tour dates in 2009. Today the site posted its third ses.. more

Oct 13, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage6071.jpe

Daytrotter today posted a particularly well-timed session (or well-timed for Milwaukeeans, at least) from the Athens, Ga., group The Futurebirds, whose brisk grunge-rock jangles and twangs as if J. Mascis and Neil Young had sat in on R.E.M.'s afte.. more

Nov 17, 2010 7:38 PM On Music

blogimage11465.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10314.jpe

Progressive metal’s pretentious reputation won’t be spared with Zenith, the third album from AtmOsfear. Indeed, the 71-minute disc contains only six songs, including the four-part finale “Spiral of Pain,” which clocks in at almost more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9933.jpe

America’s love affair with blue-eyed soul singer Taylor Hicks ended pretty much the moment he won the fifth season of the most popular show on television, “American Idol,” and to the surprise of pretty much nobody, Hicks was unable more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Boulevard Theatre’s production of All’s Well That Ends Well is a casual affair, as the rarely produced play is brought to the stage without much costuming. The seats of the intimate studio theater have been planted throughout the performanc... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9322.jpe

If passed bythe state Legislature, the proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act would increase the Change the requirements for building a newnuclear power plant. ,News Features more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES