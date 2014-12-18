Dead Man&Rsquo;S Carnival Spring
Anime Horror Cosplay Auditions Tonight with Quasimondo
Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the p.. more
Dec 18, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Secret Agent Man
One of the most acclaimed TV series of the1960s, “The Prisoner,” has an unusual backstory. That memorable opening scene,where an angry spy (Patrick McGoohan) resigns from his agency before beingkidnapped and confined to a resort-prison, refe.. more
Dec 15, 2014 2:27 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Dead Man’s Carnival Spring Show & Tattooed Lady Competition
A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
