Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more

Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more

Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Around MKE

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 15, 2010 1:03 PM On Music

On making it to my second show of the week, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the seats in the audience were very close to the set. Like the Boulevard Theatre’s All’s Well That Ends Well, Windfall Theatre’s Three Sisters uses a seating arra.. more

Feb 14, 2010 5:32 PM Theater

Amidst a couple of Shakespeare openings and a new show with Milwaukee Chamber featuring the company’s Artistic Director C. Michael Wright, Soulstice Theatre opens its second romantic show in two weeks . . .Tonight, the company opens intimate sta.. more

Feb 13, 2010 9:36 PM Theater

