Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June
Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more
Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Unique Gifts for the Holidays
E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more
Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Three Other Sisters
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
V100.7 Offers a Record Deal
Feb 15, 2010 1:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
From The Front Row To The Stage
On making it to my second show of the week, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the seats in the audience were very close to the set. Like the Boulevard Theatre’s All’s Well That Ends Well, Windfall Theatre’s Three Sisters uses a seating arra.. more
Feb 14, 2010 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice Theatre Opens Two Romantic Productions
Amidst a couple of Shakespeare openings and a new show with Milwaukee Chamber featuring the company’s Artistic Director C. Michael Wright, Soulstice Theatre opens its second romantic show in two weeks . . .Tonight, the company opens intimate sta.. more
Feb 13, 2010 9:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lela & the Milwaukee Rescue Mission
'Tis the season to shop at Lela (321 N. Broadway)! Enjoy an array of special promotions throughout December designed to help you celebrate the se,Holiday Deals more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
Blush Beauty
Blush Beauty (249 N. Water St.) has made gift giving fabulous and easy this holiday season Get beautiful this holiday season and give the gift of beauty! Shop local, shop Blush. F ,Holiday Deals more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays 6 Comments
Flaire - Stocking Stuffers
Stop into Flaire (407 E. Buffalo St.) this month for special Stocking Stuffer Savings! Each time you visit Flaire now through December 24, you have the chance to draw from the Flaire stocking stuffed with discounts from 10% to 40% off a r,H... more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays