Rock Bottom Will Celebrate Its Summer Honey Ale With a Tapping Party
Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more
Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Lamb’s Legs Capture Their Live Intensity on Their Latest EP
“There’s a sort of masochistic element, I think, in trying to be in a band,” says Lamb’s Legs guitarist Jeb Ebben, referring to a comment he made at the band’s Sept. 20 Summer of Lamb’s Legs EP release show. At that show he advised the c... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:48 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Zombies, Big Insects, Improvised News and a Powerful Artifact
In addition to a live re-enactment of an attempted presidential assassination, there are a nuber of shows opening in greater Milwaukee this weekend. Here's a look at the new stuff for this, the first weekend of Halloween 2012…This weekend only, .. more
Oct 11, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11, Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-co more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Conformists w/ IfIHadAHiFi, Dear Astronaut
St. Louis’ The Conformists have been playing their own peculiar brand of loud, doom-laden, experimental math-rock since 1996, and while the band has unsurprisingly not found much mainstream success—their proclivity for screechy noises and l... more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 28 - June 3
,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Aug 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments