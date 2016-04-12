RSS

Debbie Harry

John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:16 PM Album Reviews

Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more

Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Debbie Harry’s recent show at the Turner Hall Ballroomwasn’t particularly well received—no surprise, since she was touring behind anawful solo album and refused to play any Blondie songs. Tonight, however, sheshould offer a make good for jilted w... more

Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

