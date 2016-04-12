Debbie Harry
John Doe: The Westerner (Cool Rock Records/Thirty Tigers)
John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:16 PM Jake Culhane Album Reviews
Die Kreuzen Members Reunite for Atomic Benefit
Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more
Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blondie
Debbie Harry’s recent show at the Turner Hall Ballroomwasn’t particularly well received—no surprise, since she was touring behind anawful solo album and refused to play any Blondie songs. Tonight, however, sheshould offer a make good for jilted w... more
Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee