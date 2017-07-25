Debra Brehmer
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Good Morning, Milwaukee,’ Empire Fish and Art Elkon
“The Faces of a Fish Empire,” “Blyth Meier: Good Morning, Milwaukee” and “A Social Forever: Art Elkon” continue through Nov. 6 at Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Fifth Floor. more
Oct 18, 2016 2:16 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Curating the Collectors at Woodland Pattern
The exhibition, “Between a Portrait and its Other,” involving various forms of portraiture from several different photographic sources, runs through Aug. 28 at Woodland Pattern Book Center, 720 E. Locust St. more
May 31, 2016 1:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Dream Logic of Fred Stonehouse
“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Who’s Buying Art?
Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more
Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
What’s on Your Shelf?
Portrait Society Gallery is not a big space but it tends to happily sprawl. Its current configuration reaches out with tentacle arms into hallways and before you know it more
Jun 4, 2014 5:06 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Skin Game Redux
Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more
Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Pioneer Photos at the Portrait Society
The Portrait Society’s owner-curator Debra Brehmer describes her upcoming exhibition, “The Vanishing Point: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg,” as “playful and inspiring because young artists are exploring these paths more
Mar 5, 2013 11:08 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Reopening of Portrait Society Gallery Unfolds Beautifully
At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more
Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait Society Relaunched (With Style)
The newly shaped Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building, opened Nov. 9. Six-plus months is a long time to walk around in dusty debris, but the gallery is up and running and proprietor more
Nov 12, 2012 4:11 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Portrait Society Gallery's Growing Vision
Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Art Through the Hole in the Wall
If you peer through the hole in a wall dividing several rooms at the Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), you'll see an over-the-top installation by Jack Eigel and Skully Gustafson: “Fop's Banquet: An Exhibition in Three Acts.” (Up throug more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art Connects with Madison's James Watrous Gallery
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jul 9, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Fred Bell Finishes 70 Portraits @ the Marshall Building
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Bartender
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments
Lucero w/ Amy LaVere, Cedric Burnside and Lightning Malcolm
It's almost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-country bands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang that predominate that genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockier sound, a fiercer take on The R... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Poignant Art Comes to Milwaukee-Area Campuses
At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fastball
Fastball were among the breakthrough stars of 1998, thanks to a ubiquitous single, “ Keep Your Wig On ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Intimate Page @ The Portrait Society
Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward Portrait Society Gallery opens a new exhibit on Friday, November 13: “The Intimate Page.” Director Debra Brehmer stands over hundreds of loose sketch book pages in her gallery, labeling and categorizing the dr.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts