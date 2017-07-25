RSS

Debra Brehmer

walkingtours.jpg.jpe

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“The Faces of a Fish Empire,” “Blyth Meier: Good Morning, Milwaukee” and “A Social Forever: Art Elkon” continue through Nov. 6 at Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Fifth Floor. more

Oct 18, 2016 2:16 PM Visual Arts

woodland.jpg.jpe

The exhibition, “Between a Portrait and its Other,” involving various forms of portraiture from several different photographic sources, runs through Aug. 28 at Woodland Pattern Book Center, 720 E. Locust St. more

May 31, 2016 1:24 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Visual Arts

a+egateway_buyingart_1.jpg.jpe

Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more

Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM A&E Feature

art.jpg.jpe

Portrait Society Gallery is not a big space but it tends to happily sprawl. Its current configuration reaches out with tentacle arms into hallways and before you know it more

Jun 4, 2014 5:06 PM Visual Arts

artreview.jpg.jpe

Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more

Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

art_prev.jpg.jpe

The Portrait Society’s owner-curator Debra Brehmer describes her upcoming exhibition, “The Vanishing Point: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg,” as “playful and inspiring because young artists are exploring these paths more

Mar 5, 2013 11:08 PM Visual Arts

At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more

Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The newly shaped Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building, opened Nov. 9. Six-plus months is a long time to walk around in dusty debris, but the gallery is up and running and proprietor more

Nov 12, 2012 4:11 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19491.jpe

Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage19259.jpe

If you peer through the hole in a wall dividing several rooms at the Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), you'll see an over-the-top installation by Jack Eigel and Skully Gustafson: “Fop's Banquet: An Exhibition in Three Acts.” (Up throug more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Jul 9, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Visual Arts

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

blogimage8428.jpe

blogimage7748.jpe

At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more

Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4556.jpe

Milwaukee's  Historic Third Ward Portrait Society Gallery opens a new exhibit on Friday, November 13: “The Intimate Page.” Director Debra Brehmer stands over hundreds of loose sketch book pages in her gallery, labeling and categorizing the dr.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

