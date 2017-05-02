RSS
Debut Novel
The Expanse Between (Winter Goose Publishing), by Lee L. Krecklow
Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more
May 2, 2017 2:03 PM David Luhrssen Books
As the World Slows
It is called “the slowing”—the sudden and inexplicable change in the rotation of the earth that makes the days and nights grow longer and longer. Widespread panic ensues in The Age of Miracles, the debut novel by Karen Thompson Walker, a... more
Feb 4, 2013 3:21 PM Jenni Herrick Books
'Green Shore' Brings to Life Greek Unrest
In 1967, a military coup toppled the Greek government and ushered in a seven-year period of devastating domestic brutality and repression. Author Natalie Bakopoulos recreates one family's experiences during this tumultuous time in The Green... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!