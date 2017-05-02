RSS

Debut Novel

theexpanse.jpg.jpe

Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more

May 2, 2017 2:03 PM Books

book_pre.jpg.jpe

It is called “the slowing”—the sudden and inexplicable change in the rotation of the earth that makes the days and nights grow longer and longer. Widespread panic ensues in The Age of Miracles, the debut novel by Karen Thompson Walker, a... more

Feb 4, 2013 3:21 PM Books

blogimage18877.jpe

In 1967, a military coup toppled the Greek government and ushered in a seven-year period of devastating domestic brutality and repression. Author Natalie Bakopoulos recreates one family's experiences during this tumultuous time in The Green... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES