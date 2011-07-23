Decapitado
Better Off Cusack
John Cusack looked barely old enough to shave when he rolled out of bed in the opening scene of Better Off Dead, clutching a photo of the pert blond with whom he was obsessed. The 1985 teen comedy was one of the early roles in what became a signi.. more
Jul 23, 2011 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM
Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more
Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Decapitado Makes Up For Lost Time
In 2003, Milwaukee-based Decapitado released their Blacked CD, a collection of ridiculousl Blacked ,Local Music more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Spotlight: Milwaukee Music
Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments