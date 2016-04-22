Def Harmonic
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen and Space Raft @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 14-20
Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Work In Progress--A New Indie Play In March
It was really quite cool to run across this one from a strange angle on Facebook. No official press release on it, but it sounds interesting.Work In Progress is a new play be Ben Parman about a nonprofit temp agency that looks to find work for.. more
Feb 11, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love and Death and Woody Allen
Atfirst glance, the latest Woody Allen films released on Blu-ray, Sleeper (1973)and Hannah and her Sisters (1986), represent entirely different aspects of thewriter-director’s work. Sleeper is a sci-fi spoof and Hannah is like a Chek.. more
Jan 25, 2013 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Def Harmonic, Kid Millions, Kid Cut Up & DJ Deadbeat
At the middle of the decade, Def Harmonic’s abstract, funky acid-rap was some of the most exciting music coming out of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene, but the group dissolved before it had a chance to make much of an impression outside of the ... more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Ireland’sThe Cranberries rode the 1990s alternative boom well, with singles likethe 1993 ballad “Linger” and 1994’s far-grungier “Zombie” becomingnear-ubiquitous rock radio staples. Like many of their contemporari,This more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Etiquette
In part because of the greater garage-rock revival of the time, The Etiquette became one o Ages ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Return of Def Harmonic
Def Harmonic was one of the bright spots in the mid-2000s Milwaukee hip-hop scene, during a time when the scene was a bit less vibrant and hopeful than it is today, but the group slowed down as the decade progressed and faded away by 2007 as membe.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music