The Delta Routine
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 24-30
Doctor Who fans hit the dancefloor, while Jim Gaffigan returns for his usual run of pre-New Year’s Eve show. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Delta Routine Put the Pieces Together
The Delta Routine’s latest album, You and Your Lion, is the band’s first with Semi-Twang’s Mike Hoffman as a member of the band. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:47 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more
Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
FuturePorn Keeps The Jazz Estate’s Tuesday Night Tradition Alive
Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music
Paul Cebar Looks to Tomorrow
Nearly 40 years after his first paying gig in the city, there may be no more conversationally colorful character and Milwaukee institution than Paul Cebar. Inherent in Cebar’s verbal floridity, however, is the missionary zeal of a musician ... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:35 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more
Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
And The Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner Is... Zac Brown
Remember when the Black Keys headlined the Marcus Amphitheater last summer and everybody was shocked<em>shocked</em>that the little old Black Keys were playing such a big venue? Well, today the festival announced its third 2012 Marcus Amphitheater.. more
Jan 26, 2012 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM
Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more
Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fear Me Not'
Mikael has a beautiful wife and daughter, a striking home overlooking a lake and good friends who come to dinner with bottles of fine wine. But often he lapses into tense silence; on leave of absence after years of tiresome work, Mikael decides t.. more
Dec 8, 2010 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Still Waters Collective's 10th Anniversary
Spoken word is probably on the bottom rung of the performing arts hierarchy in any community. While the local music scene in any major city is perpetually fed by people looking to make a living with their music, there isn't any kind of preced.. more
May 19, 2010 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Warped Cast--Six Shows In One Night
Next Weekend, The Warped Cast (2.0) presents 4 movies in two hours for two dollars at the Times Cinema. The comedy performance group will attempt brief comic interpretations of the following: --Friday the 13th --Birng It On! –The Mighty Morphin P.. more
May 6, 2010 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Delta Routine
The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band members act like rockers from the ... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spotlight: Milwaukee Music
Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
The Delta Routine
The Up & Under Pub is The Delta Routine’s self-described “home base.” During one of their frequent stops at its open mic night, the raw rock group even met musician Evan Paydon, who eventually took the place of their bassist who was inju more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Delta Routine
The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Delta Routine
In May The Delta Routine confronted a pressing dilemma that would completely change the fa Donna ,Local Music more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Local Music 3 Comments
Peace Through Music: The Music of John Lennon
It’s time again to give peace a chance. The annual “Peace Through Music: The Music of John Lennon” benefit, held tonight at 7 p.m. at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, raises funds for the ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee