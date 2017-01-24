Demar Walker
African Dance (and 'Rhythmic Motion') at the Marcus Center
Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
DanceLAB Returns with‘Ignite’
Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Devin Settle Dance
‘Ignite: A Hip-Hop Dance Experience’
For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Ko-Thi Lives!
John Schneider checks in on and explores new works by Milwaukee’s long-standing African dance company, Ko-Thi, as well as the newly formed Black Arts Think Tank. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:31 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Danceworks Ignites a Hip-Hop Experience
The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more
Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music