RSS

Demar Walker

kothidrummerbydavidoverbeck.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM A&E Feature

dancereview_danceworks_a_bymarcuswise.jpg.jpe

Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Dance

a+egateway_ignite_a_(byerniereyyphotography).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ernie Reyy Photography

For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:06 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_kothi_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

John Schneider checks in on and explores new works by Milwaukee’s long-standing African dance company, Ko-Thi, as well as the newly formed Black Arts Think Tank. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:31 PM A&E Feature

dance.jpg.jpe

The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more

Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES