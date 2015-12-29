RSS

Dennis Hopper

smithtapes.jpg.jpe

Dec 29, 2015 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

a+egateway_sportsmovies_1.jpg.jpe

Longtime columnist Richard Carter reminisces about his favorite sports movies. more

Aug 18, 2015 7:58 PM A&E Feature

ihatehollywood_80cultfilms.jpg.jpe

Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more

Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_riversedge.jpg.jpe

Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more

Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Jack Nicholson became notorious for his reluctance to be interviewed, but in 1971, as his star was rising after <em>Easy Rider</em>, <em>Five Easy Pieces </em>and <em>Carnal Knowledge</em>, he sat for a pair of interviews with a couple of unk.. more

Jun 19, 2012 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

When Ben, a campy yet cruel aesthete, mimes to Roy Orbison\'s “In Dreams,” a window opens onto the mystery of Blue Velvet. David Lynch\'s 1986 classic of the id is often like a dream and a nightmare. But the peculiar logic of dreamtime is onl.. more

Nov 4, 2011 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

Tromba Lontana ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 2 Comments

blogimage11440.jpe

Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11136.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8367.jpe

Dane Cook is one of the most popular men in comedy and, perhaps not coincidentally, also one of the most hated. Critics loathe his unpretentious, every-guy observations, and his fellow comedians shun him with a distain once reserved only fo... more

Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7527.jpe

Weasked two questions,” explains Jeff Holub, “‘What are your hopes?’ and, ‘what is that which you fear the most?’”,Cover Story more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES