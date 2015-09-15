Desaparecidos
Desaparecidos @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more
Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
It's been 13 years since Conor Oberst's punk band Desaparecidos released its debut album, Read Music / Speak Spanish , a politically charged record steeped in Bush-era dread, and now they're back with a follow-up: Payola , an equally charged recor.. more
Jun 15, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lithic has been kicking around the Milwaukee hard-rock scene for a decade, but with the release of their new EP Drowning , they’re redoubling their efforts to make a name for themselves outside the Midwest. Produced by Eric more
Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music