Desaparecidos

Photos: CJ Foeckler

Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more

Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by Steven Cohen

Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Dan Monick

It's been 13 years since Conor Oberst's punk band Desaparecidos released its debut album, Read Music / Speak Spanish , a politically charged record steeped in Bush-era dread, and now they're back with a follow-up: Payola , an equally charged recor.. more

Jun 15, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Lithic has been kicking around the Milwaukee hard-rock scene for a decade, but with the release of their new EP Drowning , they’re redoubling their efforts to make a name for themselves outside the Midwest. Produced by Eric more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

