The New Pornographers Embrace Synthesizers on 'Whiteout Conditions'
A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren’t trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:49 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Destroyer @ The Back Room at Colectivo
A rare solo show stripped Destroyer’s music down to the basics: just Dan Bejar, his guitar and his Ziggy Stardust sneer. more
Nov 2, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more
Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
How Destroyer Quit Rock 'n' Roll
Destroyer has released nine albums since the band began in the mid-'90s as a lo-fi solo project for songwriter... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Destroyer To Play the Turner Hall Ballroom in June
<p>Destroyer will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, June 13, the venue announced this afternoon. Over the last 15 years, Destroyer\'s Dan Bejar (the band\'s visionary and sole constant) has continually reinvented himself in an effort.. more
Feb 27, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Destroyer, Iron & Wine, Cloud Nothings
Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more
Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Record Store Day Wrap-Up
Buoyed by wonderful weather and excellent live music line-ups, Saturday’s Record Store Day promotion drove considerable traffic to Atomic Records and Exclusive Records, and from what I’ve read online, the response was similarly encouraging in othe.. more
Apr 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Destroyer! Woot!
I'm ambivalent about the upcoming Destroyer album, Trouble in Dreams. On one hand, I’ve been listening to it for two months and still haven’t warmed to it, but on the other, it took me nearly as long to discover the wonders of Destroyer’s last al.. more
Mar 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
