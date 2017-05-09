RSS

Detroit Cobras

musicgateway_samanthafish.jpg.jpe

“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more

May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Music Feature

blogimage3821.jpe

Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Nature is still red in tooth and claw, but the non-human world must have been even bloodier in earlier epochs, if the length of fossil teeth and claws is any indicator. The History Channel series “Jurassic Fight Club” capitalizes on this observa.. more

May 19, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3037.jpe

If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With .. more

Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

  From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage3720.jpe

One of the few cover bands to earn national respect, The Detroit Cobras set themselves apart from the pack through their choice songbook. Cherry-picking rarities and deep cuts from the earl,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Full disclosure: I’m one of those guys, one of those obnoxiously proud Bay View residents. I support the neighborhood’s businesses, eat at its restaurants, spend many weekends in a continuous loop from the Palomino, Cactus Club and Burnhearts, .. more

Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3037.jpe

In a brilliant marketing move, Pabst Blue Ribbon opted against advertising directly to it Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1340.jpe

Like Moby, power-pop singer-songwriter Stuart Davis has a prominent bald dome and a prope ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES