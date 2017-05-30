Diana Krall
This Week in Milwaukee: June 1-7, 2017
Summer festival season is finally here. more
May 30, 2017 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jake Kornely Embarks on a Landmark Event
Since moving from Manitowoc to Milwaukee, comedian Jake Kornely wasted little time exploring the city's creative possibilities and establishing his niche within the comedy more
Feb 11, 2014 1:49 PM Nick Olig Off the Cuff
Diana Krall @ The Riverside Theater
The friend who accompanied me to Diana Krall's show Monday night had been enjoying her music for a while, but he had never known her to be a pianist as well as a singer. As Krall pumped and clacked away in the black stiletto heels... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Diana Krall
From original instrumental tracks like “Jimmie” to numerous sultry renditions of popular songs like Frank Sinatra's “Fly Me To The Moon” and Billy Joel's... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Italian-American Directors
Italians, even if their ethnicity was seldom named, were an obvious presence in Hollywood gangster pictures from at least the 1920s. But how did Italian-American filmmakers respond to questions of ethnic stereotypes and identity in their work? U.. more
Jul 3, 2011 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Diana Krall
Elvis Costello will be in Milwaukee next week for an anticipated show on the final night of Summerfest, but first his wife stops here for her own performance. Diana Krall, the popular adult-contemporary jazz singer and pianist, headlines an... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments