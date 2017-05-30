RSS

Diana Krall

twim_ecbb.jpg.jpe

Summer festival season is finally here. more

May 30, 2017 1:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_socialdistortion.jpg.jpe

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

cuff.jpg.jpe

Since moving from Manitowoc to Milwaukee, comedian Jake Kornely wasted little time exploring the city's creative possibilities and establishing his niche within the comedy more

Feb 11, 2014 1:49 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage19314.jpe

The friend who accompanied me to Diana Krall's show Monday night had been enjoying her music for a while, but he had never known her to be a pianist as well as a singer. As Krall pumped and clacked away in the black stiletto heels... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19292.jpe

From original instrumental tracks like “Jimmie” to numerous sultry renditions of popular songs like Frank Sinatra's “Fly Me To The Moon” and Billy Joel's... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Italians, even if their ethnicity was seldom named, were an obvious presence in Hollywood gangster pictures from at least the 1920s. But how did Italian-American filmmakers respond to questions of ethnic stereotypes and identity in their work? U.. more

Jul 3, 2011 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7048.jpe

Elvis Costello will be in Milwaukee next week for an anticipated show on the final night of Summerfest, but first his wife stops here for her own performance. Diana Krall, the popular adult-contemporary jazz singer and pianist, headlines an... more

Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES