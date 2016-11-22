RSS

Dinner Theater

Off the Cuff sits down with Beth Lewinski and Richard Laguna, members of ComedySportz Milwaukee, discuss their work with the Milwaukee branch of the national national Dinner Detective franchise, which runs Saturday nights at the Doubletree ... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more

Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

