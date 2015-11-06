RSS

Dirty Projectors

ggoolldd.jpg.jpe

“We can do this all night,” GGOLLDD’s Margaret Butler sings over the coy house synths that open her band’s latest EP, and given the context, you can be forgiven for mistaking what she’s singing about. GGOOLLDD’s songs are never just about fucki.. more

Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM On Music

dp.jpg.jpe

CJ Foeckler

In the summer of 2009, the Dirty Projectors made a brash statement. Frontman Dave Longstreth demonstrated that sharp guitar riffs, gratuitous vocal theatrics and numerous time measure changes wouldn’t... more

Oct 1, 2012 1:35 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage8139.jpe

Dirty Projectors will headline the Pabst Theater on Saturday, July 14, the venue announced this morning. The restless indie-rock ensemble will be playing just days after the July 10 release of its sixth album, <em>Swing Lo Magellan</em>, its forma.. more

Apr 9, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage12209.jpe

Dave Longstreth hadn’t intended for the Dirty Projectors to become a real band. He took on the name in 2002 to package what were essentially solo albums, which he recorded with a large, rotating cast of musicians. More than two dozen player... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage4797.jpe

Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM On Music

blogimage8139.jpe

Hanrahan’s new book, Life After Favre, records journeys and insights that tell the s Life After Favre ,Books more

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage3905.jpe

Now I'm not saying I dislike the Dirty Projectors' lauded new album Bitte Orca. But I will say that halfway through the album, the group's chirping, incessant backing singers hit a note so shrill that I literally ripped off my headphones on impuls.. more

Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4797.jpe

PasTa Tree 1503 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-8867 $$$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoke-Free ,Dining Out more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

blogimage3905.jpe

   "New Intersections: Form and Meaning in Design," the current exhibit in the Brooks Stevens Gallery at MIAD is, as it intends to be, completely fun and very provocative. As consumer,Art more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES