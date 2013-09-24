Disaster Relief
Perfect Mendacity with Next Act
It's the story of a man his wife and a memo. This would be pretty simple in and of itself. However, it is also the story of a man and his wife a memo and a lie detector. Next Act Theatre opens its season with the Milwaukee Premiere of Jason Wells.. more
Sep 24, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
After Oklahoma Disaster, Give Thanks to Government
Within hours of this week's tornado disaster in Oklahoma, I (like many others) received emails from the President of the United States and my U.S. Senator. With impassioned language, they both claimed to care deeply more
May 27, 2013 11:19 PM David Sirota News Features
Haiti Disaster Relief
The easiest methodis simply to use your cell phone to text the word “HAITI” to 90999 to make a $10donation to the American Red Cross. The $10 donation will appear on your nextphone bill (check with your phone company about making multipl,Ne... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features