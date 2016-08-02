RSS

District Attorney

We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM News

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more

Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM News Features

As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more

Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Expresso

If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 16 Comments

Ceramics enlivens art through many forms to incorporate various techniques and materials, whether porcelain or clay, cast, molded or hand-shaped, and fired with or without glaze. Cardinal Stritch University hosts a provocative exhibition demonstra.. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:43 PM Visual Arts

Assistant District AttorneyDaniel Gabler is running a throw-back, racially tinged campaig What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

