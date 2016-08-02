District Attorney
John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney
We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm's leadership and believe that he has earned the community's trust.
Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime
Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Attorneys Challenge Walker Appointee for Milwaukee County Judge
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in
Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Williams’ Death Must Be Thoroughly Investigated
As of this writing, we don't know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car...
Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets...
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Scott Walker, Meet John Doe
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past...
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments
Jim Matson's Intersection @ Cardinal Stritich University
A Criminal Walks Free
Assistant District Attorney Daniel Gabler is running a throw-back, racially tinged campaign
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments