Divide And Conquer
Brad Lichtenstein on ‘As Goes Janesville’
Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: Walker Contradicts Himself Before Congress
“Any chance we'll get to be a completely red state?” billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks asked Gov. Scott Walker in January 2011, shortly after he took office. “Oh yeah,” Walker said, like it was no big deal... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: When Is Enough, Enough?
Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments