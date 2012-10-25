RSS

Divide And Conquer

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage18763.jpe

“Any chance we'll get to be a completely red state?” billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks asked Gov. Scott Walker in January 2011, shortly after he took office. “Oh yeah,” Walker said, like it was no big deal... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage18695.jpe

Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

