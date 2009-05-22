Dj Class
Evan's Memorial Day Baltimore Club Mix
It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more
May 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will 2009 Have a Song of the Summer?
Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
2009, The Year Baltimore Club Broke?
For all the fervor, Baltimore club music, a regional strain of house-infused rap music, has seen little light outside of its native Baltimore, but that looks to be changing this year. Genre pioneer DJ Blaqstarr's status is growing nationally, whil.. more
Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Xavier Rudd
At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we’ll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician pla,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Laborfest and Barack Obama
As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
David Ebershoff
As HBO’s “Big Love” attests, the Mormon world is filled with dramatic in The 19th Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee