RSS

Dj Class

blogimage3753.jpe

­It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more

May 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3483.jpe

Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more

Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3189.jpe

For all the fervor, Baltimore club music, a regional strain of house-infused rap music, has seen little light outside of its native Baltimore, but that looks to be changing this year. Genre pioneer DJ Blaqstarr's status is growing nationally, whil.. more

Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3753.jpe

At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we’ll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician pla,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage3483.jpe

As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

blogimage3189.jpe

As HBO’s “Big Love” attests, the Mormon world is filled with dramatic in The 19th Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES