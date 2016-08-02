RSS

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

Barack Obama makes history tonight as he accepts the Democratic National Committee’s nomination and closes the DNC convention with one last speech. Venues all over the city, big and small, will be ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

