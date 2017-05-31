RSS

The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more

May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Around MKE

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Doctor Who fans hit the dancefloor, while Jim Gaffigan returns for his usual run of pre-New Year’s Eve show. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:39 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dr. Steven Koenig, a corneal specialist, of Froedtert & the Medical College ofWisconsin has been voted 'Best Doctors of America' since 1996. Dr. Koenig istrusted by many doctors themselves and their families for his clinicaljudgment, unbiased m.. more

Feb 11, 2015 9:53 PM Sponsored Content

 Ten years ago,Neil Gaiman was called “the most-optioned author in Hollywood who has yet tohave any of his work translated to the big screen.” The highly regarded writerand graphic novelist finally saw his fairytale, Stardust (2.. more

Jul 6, 2014 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

A young boy is found dead on the beach of a remote British town, a place where the land ends in sheer bluffs above the sea. Newly arrived Detective Inspector more

Apr 30, 2014 1:35 AM Home Movies

While walking through our latest snowstorm, I was listening to Frenemies, http://veritypodcast.wordpress.com/2014/01/29/verity-episode-34-frenemies/ the Jan. 29 podcast from “Verity!” (“six women talk all things ‘Doctor more

Feb 6, 2014 1:25 PM Sexpress

Last week, I co-presented at Thrive: The Integrative Conference for Women’s Health with a doctor from Froedtert’s Women’s Incontinence and Sexual Health (WISH) Clinic. Our goal: to talk to health care providers more

Nov 2, 2012 5:14 PM Sexpress

Although clinical hysteria is rarer than leprosy nowadays, in the 19th century it was regarded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

It wasn’t just the outcome of a sporting event that made Chicago a great place to be last weekend. I was in town for other recreation, but it was impossible to miss more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

How wonderful when ways can be found to get the under-appreciated art of poetry across to the general public. In past years, poems have appeared among the ads that ran along the insides of buses. And now, poems have been put on permanent di... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Lokesh is a man with deep roots but no boundaries. The expatriate Indian electronica artist has lived in San Francisco for several years and brings diverse influences together with the sonic essence of his homeland. Sitar and acoustic guita... more

Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Even in the years of painfully limited production budgets, British television produced sci-fi programs that achieved cult status in their homeland and abroad. The many incarnations of “Doctor Who” are probably the most familiar example. In 2006 .. more

Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Best known for his quick-witted dialogue on cable television's The Soup, funnyman Joel McHale performs his celebrity inspired comedy tonight at the Riverside Theater at 8 p.m. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

