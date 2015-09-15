RSS

Dogfight

Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Theater

All In Productions

All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre.  The show takes place in November, 1963.  It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more

Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Sponsored Content

Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more

Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

