Dogfight
Men Are Pigs in All In Productions’ ‘Dogfight’
Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Dogfight: The Musical at Next Act Theatre
All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre. The show takes place in November, 1963. It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more
Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Auditions for Dogfight
Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more
Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trainspotting
One of the most acclaimed and controversial British films of the 1990s, director Danny Boyle’s squalid 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting follows a pack of heroin addicts as they kill time, start more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee