RSS

Dogs

caninecupids.jpg.jpe

Canine Cupids, a local nonprofit focused on improving thelives of homeless, neglected and exceptional needs dogs, is hosting their “Luckof the Dog more

Feb 16, 2017 8:06 PM Around MKE

13510843_1058427040859199_6845222755459892942_n.jpg.jpe

Next weekend Next Generation Theatre Company opens Elliott Brotherhood’s Finding the Suit or The Forgotten Ideology of Courage. Written and directed by Brotherhood, the show is a psychodrama in which Gabe Smith plays a young boy who suffers fr.. more

Sep 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

oz05-02.jpg.jpe

I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berli.. more

Jun 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

boots.jpg.jpe

Sometimeswe drive because we need to escape something. Sometimes we drive because weneed to find something. Meaning, answers, a sign. Sometimes we drive – just todrive.Fridaythe 14th of this month was just one of those nights. My faithful co.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:40 PM Off the Beaten Path

pine forest.jpg.jpe

AJ Page

Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more

Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Off the Beaten Path

curtains_drawwritehearsee.jpg.jpe

This coming Tuesday, In Tandem Theatre hosts The Longhand Project’s next show. Draw Write Hear See! is an improvisational program of music, theatre, storytelling and artwork. There are 14 artists. There are 14 writers. It’s a big project and it’s .. more

Jun 1, 2015 2:55 PM Theater

ae.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country, according to a ranking done by the website NerdWallet. In conjunction with National Pet Month, the website ranked the 95 largest cities in America based on three criteria: social opp.. more

Jun 2, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogdog.jpg.jpe

Bay View residents have been awaiting this news for years: On Thursday, May 8, the neighborhood will finally welcome an off-leash dog park. The new dog exercise area at East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street will open with a 4:30 p.m. “leash-cut.. more

May 5, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

 Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as “art film” or “art house,” just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film.. more

Mar 27, 2014 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

hank the dog sausage race.jpg.jpe

While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente.. more

Feb 26, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

milwaukee pets alive.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) recently purchased 100community donation boxes for $776 ($476 for boxes and $300 for shipping) froman overseas vendor, but ended up receiving the shipment from the Chinesecompany Hotsun with much of the .. more

Nov 26, 2013 10:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage19263.jpe

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage14574.jpe

The service road leading to the entrance of Granville Dog Park (11718 W. Good Hope Place) is lined with cars on a surprisingly early spring evening, as dogs and dog owners select one of the two snow-covered paths leading into the park. Secl... more

Apr 20, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage13498.jpe

Among the hair-metal bands whose commercial heyday was cut short by the early-’90s alternative-nation rise was Winger, the glossy, hard-sexing group that scored pre-Nirvana hits with songs like “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Can&rs more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13096.jpe

The domestic dog, a descendant of the gray wolf, has been the working and companion animal most closely tied to humans, a relationship that dates back 15,000 years. According to professor Jean Aigner, former chair of the University of Alask... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12810.jpe

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It is common knowledge that American corporations avoid taxes by running U.S. profits through offshore "tax havens" like the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A May BusinessWeek investigation traced the specific steps that the pharmaceutical comp... more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11730.jpe

A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11671.jpe

Breed specific laws, in conjunction with incidents of violence highlighted in the media, make it hard for individuals to welcome a pit bull or pit bull mix into their home. With all the myths surrounding this over-bred, mistreated breed, Mi... more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage10339.jpe

Born and bred in Wisconsin, I’ve had my fair share of exposure to beer. As a child, I vividly recall fetching bottles for my father and uncles from the cases of Old Milwaukee in the basement. In high school, there were the quintessential Mi... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES