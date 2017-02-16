Dogs
Canine Cupids to Hold ‘Luck of the Dog’ Fundraiser
Canine Cupids, a local nonprofit focused on improving thelives of homeless, neglected and exceptional needs dogs, is hosting their "Luckof the Dog
Feb 16, 2017
Superhero Psychodrama with Next Generation Next Weekend
Next weekend Next Generation Theatre Company opens Elliott Brotherhood's Finding the Suit or The Forgotten Ideology of Courage. Written and directed by Brotherhood, the show is a psychodrama in which Gabe Smith plays a young boy who suffers fr..
Sep 11, 2016
Upcoming Auditions for Toto in the Wizard of Oz (really.)
I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berli..
Jun 2, 2016
Bootsie In the Sky
Sometimeswe drive because we need to escape something. Sometimes we drive because weneed to find something. Meaning, answers, a sign. Sometimes we drive – just todrive.Fridaythe 14th of this month was just one of those nights. My faithful co..
Aug 28, 2015
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains ..
Jun 15, 2015
'Draw Write Hear See!' at In Tandem Tomorrow
This coming Tuesday, In Tandem Theatre hosts The Longhand Project's next show. Draw Write Hear See! is an improvisational program of music, theatre, storytelling and artwork. There are 14 artists. There are 14 writers. It's a big project and it's ..
Jun 1, 2015
Milwaukee is One of the Most Dog-Friendly Cities in America
Milwaukee is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country, according to a ranking done by the website NerdWallet. In conjunction with National Pet Month, the website ranked the 95 largest cities in America based on three criteria: social opp..
Jun 2, 2014
Bay View's Off-Leash Dog Park Opens Thursday
Bay View residents have been awaiting this news for years: On Thursday, May 8, the neighborhood will finally welcome an off-leash dog park. The new dog exercise area at East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street will open with a 4:30 p.m. "leash-cut..
May 5, 2014
What Do You Mean by Art Film?
Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as "art film" or "art house," just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film..
Mar 27, 2014
Watch Hank The Dog Run The Sausage Race, Be Adorable
While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente..
Feb 26, 2014
Milwaukee Pets Alive Seeks Donations to Recoup Losses From Damaged Merchandise
The nonprofit Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) recently purchased 100community donation boxes for $776 ($476 for boxes and $300 for shipping) froman overseas vendor, but ended up receiving the shipment from the Chinesecompany Hotsun with much of the ..
Nov 26, 2013
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep...
Jul 11, 2012
Dogs Find Room to Run in Milwaukee
The service road leading to the entrance of Granville Dog Park (11718 W. Good Hope Place) is lined with cars on a surprisingly early spring evening, as dogs and dog owners select one of the two snow-covered paths leading into the park. Secl...
Apr 20, 2011
Kip Winger
Among the hair-metal bands whose commercial heyday was cut short by the early-'90s alternative-nation rise was Winger, the glossy, hard-sexing group that scored pre-Nirvana hits with songs like "Headed for a Heartbreak" and "Can&rs
Jan 7, 2011
A Dog’s Work
The domestic dog, a descendant of the gray wolf, has been the working and companion animal most closely tied to humans, a relationship that dates back 15,000 years. According to professor Jean Aigner, former chair of the University of Alask...
Nov 30, 2010
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass
Nov 3, 2010
News of the Weird
It is common knowledge that American corporations avoid taxes by running U.S. profits through offshore "tax havens" like the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A May BusinessWeek investigation traced the specific steps that the pharmaceutical comp...
Aug 26, 2010
Tift Merritt w/ Dawn Landes and the Hounds
A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter
Jul 31, 2010
Milwaukee County's Neediest Animals May Just Find Homes
Breed specific laws, in conjunction with incidents of violence highlighted in the media, make it hard for individuals to welcome a pit bull or pit bull mix into their home. With all the myths surrounding this over-bred, mistreated breed, Mi...
Jul 24, 2010
A Milwaukee Beer Drinker in Berlin
Born and bred in Wisconsin, I've had my fair share of exposure to beer. As a child, I vividly recall fetching bottles for my father and uncles from the cases of Old Milwaukee in the basement. In high school, there were the quintessential Mi...
Mar 31, 2010