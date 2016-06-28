RSS

Paul Masterson explores the similarities between the events surrounding the Declaration of Independence and the Stonewall Uprising, and the treatment of gay rights by various U.S. presidents. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:53 PM My LGBTQ POV

Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more

Jun 19, 2014 5:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, a terrifically entertaining documentary about the more

Oct 16, 2013 12:33 AM Film Reviews

Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Daily Dose

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more

Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM News Features

