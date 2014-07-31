Domestic Partnerships

RSS
First Reactions to Today’s Big Supreme Court Rulings on Act 10, Voter ID and Domestic Partnership Registry
Jul 31, 2014 3:26 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Hate Is in the Air
Frequent Jerk of the Week Julaine Appling is continuing her crusade against any sort of tolerance shown to same-sex couples. She’s filed suit against the governor for his budget provision that creates a domestic partnership registry and grants reg.. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mamma Mia!
Riding a wave of renewed interest thanks to the hit film adaptation, the trend-setting Bro Mamma Mia! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
