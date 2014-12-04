RSS

Don Berg

patch.com

If you’re one for stress-free holiday shopping, then visitShorewood for its “Stop, Shop & Restore” event Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10a.m.-5 p.m. that will offer you great deals as well as relaxation between boutsof gift gathering. Hosted by the .. more

Dec 4, 2014 2:40 PM Around MKE

Although plein air painting may seem more like a relaxing weekend pastime than a profession, growing numbers of artists are making a substantial portion of their income by painting pictures in the open air.With its sometimes brutal climate,... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:59 PM Visual Arts

When Kurt Neumann was 15, he had two cassette decks with which he “bounced tracks” back and forth, experimenting with musical effects. He played drums and guitar and had written a few songs by the time he paired up with high school friend S... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

