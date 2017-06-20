RSS

Don Quixote

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:49 PM Theater

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo by Jenn Mazza

Looking like the best classical ballet company you’d ever want to see, Milwaukee Ballet opened its season last weekend with an exemplary production of Don Quixote. First fashioned from bits of Miguel de Cervantes’ great novel by choreograph... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:23 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

Cervantes’ Don Quixote is ranked with the masterpieces of world literature and considered a precursor to the novel. British illustrator Rob Davis (Judge Dredd) captures the snarky tone in more contemporary vernacular in his graphic more

Jul 21, 2013 11:27 PM Books

