In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more
Jun 20, 2017
‘Man of La Mancha’ Rides into Town
The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016
Milwaukee Ballet in Top Form for ‘Don Quixote’
Looking like the best classical ballet company you’d ever want to see, Milwaukee Ballet opened its season last weekend with an exemplary production of Don Quixote. First fashioned from bits of Miguel de Cervantes’ great novel by choreograph... more
Nov 4, 2014
‘Fall Dance Festival’
Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more
Oct 21, 2014
The Complete Don Quixote (SelfMadeHero), by Miguel de Cervantes, adapted by Rob Davis
Cervantes’ Don Quixote is ranked with the masterpieces of world literature and considered a precursor to the novel. British illustrator Rob Davis (Judge Dredd) captures the snarky tone in more contemporary vernacular in his graphic more
Jul 21, 2013