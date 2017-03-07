RSS

Don Russell

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Kelly Coffee and Don Russell. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:22 AM Spring Drink Guide

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN. more

Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Theater

It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more

Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Performing Arts Weekly

There’s a walkthrough of geological time in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. It’s a humbling experience to walk through the whole history of the planet. My littlest daughter loved to run through the angry red extinctions. Yo.. more

Oct 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Theater

iTopia kid

Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more

Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more

Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Theater

Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Alchemist Theatre stages a fresh, new psychological thriller, Suicide Sleep, by Aaron Kopec. more

Oct 22, 2014 12:35 AM Theater

Quiet expectancy colors the opening notes on this pair of Shostakovich symphonies. No. 2 was commissioned in 1927 to honor the Bolshevik Revolution’s 10th anniversary, but its modernist evocation of emotional and physical violence put it un... more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Though they’re inspired more by The Grateful Dead’s twangy, jammy tributes to Americana than bluegrass’ Appalachian forefathers, Hot Buttered Rum is nonetheless one of the more traditional modern bluegrass (“newgrass”) acts, more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought the band the... more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Though it was the country charts that gave Mary Chapin Carpenter her biggest hits in the ’80s and ’90s, Carpenter was never fully comfortable being labeled as a country artist, since her music also touched on folk, rock and pop that didn&rs... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

