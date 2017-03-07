Don Russell
Where They Drink: Kelly Coffey and Don Russell
The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Kelly Coffee and Don Russell. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:22 AM John Schneider Spring Drink Guide
Hitting Bedrock with Cooperative Peformance MKE’s ‘Cambrian’
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN. more
Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Fruition of a Delusion
It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more
Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 10.27
This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Tribute to the Cambrian by Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
There’s a walkthrough of geological time in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. It’s a humbling experience to walk through the whole history of the planet. My littlest daughter loved to run through the angry red extinctions. Yo.. more
Oct 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
‘iTopia’: Digital Dystopia
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Don Russell Pitches iTopia
Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more
Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Bent’ Closes World’s Stage Season
Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more
Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Auditions for 'Bent'
Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Stages Aaron Kopec’s Delirious ‘Suicide Sleep’
Alchemist Theatre stages a fresh, new psychological thriller, Suicide Sleep, by Aaron Kopec. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Valery Gergiev & The Mariinsky Orchestra
Quiet expectancy colors the opening notes on this pair of Shostakovich symphonies. No. 2 was commissioned in 1927 to honor the Bolshevik Revolution’s 10th anniversary, but its modernist evocation of emotional and physical violence put it un... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Hot Buttered Rum w/ The Liberty Bluegrass Band
Though they’re inspired more by The Grateful Dead’s twangy, jammy tributes to Americana than bluegrass’ Appalachian forefathers, Hot Buttered Rum is nonetheless one of the more traditional modern bluegrass (“newgrass”) acts, more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought the band the... more
Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Though it was the country charts that gave Mary Chapin Carpenter her biggest hits in the ’80s and ’90s, Carpenter was never fully comfortable being labeled as a country artist, since her music also touched on folk, rock and pop that didn&rs... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee