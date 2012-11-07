Donation
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Penchant for Picking Fights
Many in our country, and especially in Wisconsin, are trying to figure out ways to lower the level of anger and conflict between those who disagree on political issues and public policy. Unfortunately, Milwaukee County more
Nov 7, 2012 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
From the 'Shepherd Express' Publisher: We Are All Sikhs Today
Like the rest of the good people in the world, the Shepherd Express community extends its condolences to the Milwaukee Sikh community and the 27 million Sikhs throughout the world for the tragic events that occurred at the Oak Creek temple... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
Welcome to the team, Mat Gamel
Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Monsieur Verdoux
You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee