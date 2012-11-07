RSS

Donation

art19710widea.jpg.jpe

Many in our country, and especially in Wisconsin, are trying to figure out ways to lower the level of anger and conflict between those who disagree on political issues and public policy. Unfortunately, Milwaukee County more

Nov 7, 2012 3:15 PM Expresso

blogimage19710.jpe

We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage19517.jpe

Like the rest of the good people in the world, the Shepherd Express community extends its condolences to the Milwaukee Sikh community and the 27 million Sikhs throughout the world for the tragic events that occurred at the Oak Creek temple... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3730.jpe

You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES