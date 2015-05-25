RSS

Doom

Doom comes to E3, YouTube announces 60fps streaming and Crossy Road teams up with Pac-Man.AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com.Listen to the latest .. more

May 25, 2015 6:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia, the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has bee... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:29 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

It should please the fans who have caught one of Moon Curse\'s ferocious live shows over the last year or so that the doomy Milwaukee trio\'s debut album is every bit as heavy as those crushing performances. The self-titled LP has been a long time.. more

Jun 6, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

With music that is simple and to the point, yet as raging as a werewolf, Milwaukee's doom/heavy rockers Moon Curse have quickly made a name for themselves. Though the band has only played a few shows together, the trio... more

Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Denver-by-way-of-Missouri folk-rock songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band twice charmed Milwaukee audiences this spring, first as part of a Daytrotter tour stop at Turner Hall Ballroom, then opening for The Tallest Man on Earth at the more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sponsors include Dryhootch, Milwaukee Mental HealthTask Force, Mental Health Americaof Wisconsin,National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Veterans Administration, DisabilityRights Wisconsin and Easter Seals Disability Services. The summit... more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

