Chants Dives Deep on 'We Are All Underwater'
Madison-by-way-of-Milwaukee producer Chants recruited an array of unusual guest singers for his immersive new LP. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Zed Kenzo's Cosmic Chants Collaboration, "Elixir"
Madison musician/producer Chants’ name might not ring a bell, but to most followers of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene his sound will be familiar. He produced WebsterX’s breakout single “Doomsday,” and now he’s back with another track with a differ.. more
Jul 14, 2015 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Find Comfort in WebsterX's "Doomsday" Video
Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more
Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The stark cover of Interpol’s upcoming self-titled record illustrates the letters in the band’s name pulling away from each other and crumbling apart, an image it’s easy to read as symbolic of the state of the band, given how longtime ba more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Renewed Pornographers
“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature