Doomsday

Photo by Sarah Polenska

Madison-by-way-of-Milwaukee producer Chants recruited an array of unusual guest singers for his immersive new LP. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:23 PM Music Feature

Madison musician/producer Chants’ name might not ring a bell, but to most followers of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene his sound will be familiar. He produced WebsterX’s breakout single “Doomsday,” and now he’s back with another track with a differ.. more

Jul 14, 2015 6:30 PM On Music

Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more

Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM On Music

The stark cover of Interpol’s upcoming self-titled record illustrates the letters in the band’s name pulling away from each other and crumbling apart, an image it’s easy to read as symbolic of the state of the band, given how longtime ba more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

