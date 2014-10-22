Download
El-Shareef Gets Grimy on His "Nonchalant EP"
Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more
Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Returns With a Pleasingly Summery Mixtape
Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more
May 29, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Jae Ace Balances Bombast and Profundity
Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more
Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dog Land iPhone App Finds Dog Friendly Places in Milwaukee
The newiPhone app Dog Land has given Milwaukee dog owners more of an opportunity tobond over their love for man’s best friend.What startedout as a final class project, has now grown into an online community withnearly 2,000 users worldwide. Si.. more
Jan 31, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Pizzle's Persistently Catchy "Insomnia 2" Mixtape
“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more
May 22, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Eric & Magill's Latest Long-Distance EP, 'Two Travelers'
A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more
Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gerald Walker Keeps Pace With Another Mixtape
Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is chart.. more
Sep 28, 2012 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yo-Dot: Hard-Edged Rap With a Calm State of Mind
The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more
Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Download Prophetic's "Wool Over My Eyes" Mixtape
The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener "Sucker MC\'s" to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced track.. more
May 2, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dana Coppafeel Takes on Contemporary Rap
The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\.. more
Mar 29, 2012 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Cranberry Show Grows Up
<p>The Cranberry Show\'s new sophomore album, <em>Paranormal Karaoke</em>, doesn\'t remotely feel like the work of the same group that released <em>Sex and Pencil Shavings</em> just two years ago. That 2010 debut was the kind of goofy, class-clown.. more
Feb 2, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gerald Walker Does Christmas
Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have .. more
Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prophetic Gets Flashy on His "Purgatory" Web-Tape
In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more
Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Weeknd's Disillusioned Modern R&B
If information about The Weeknd is scarce, it's not for lack of a web presence. The Canadian projectpossibly the work of a lone singer-songwriter or a singer and producer team, according to conflicting reportsmaintains a website, Twitter account,.. more
Mar 21, 2011 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UMG Outdo Themselves on "Coffee is For Closers" Mixtape
"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more
Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Download Kid Cut Up's New "Super Mix"
As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more
Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Problem With Girl Talk's "All Day"
Girl Talk’s 2006 breakthrough album Night Ripper was like aWhere’s Waldo book for music geeks, an overstuffed treasure hunt loaded withEaster eggs. Girl Talk’s latest album, All Day, released for free downloadyesterday, is more like the large-p.. more
Nov 16, 2010 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hear Free New Albums from Cedar AV, LMNtlyst and The Cranberry Show
Milwaukee hip-hop producer the LMNtlyst typically creates his beats from scratch, but he takes on familiar source material on his latest release, a reworking of Phoenix's ubiquitous 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It's music that lends itself.. more
Nov 3, 2010 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music