el_shareef_nonchalant_ep.jpg.jpe

Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more

Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

automatic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more

May 29, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

bliss and alice.jpg.jpe

Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more

Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

local.jpg.jpe

Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more

Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Local Music

dog land iphone app.jpg.jpe

The newiPhone app Dog Land has given Milwaukee dog owners more of an opportunity tobond over their love for man’s best friend.What startedout as a final class project, has now grown into an online community withnearly 2,000 users worldwide. Si.. more

Jan 31, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

strehlow nesha cover.jpg.jpe

Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more

Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

pizzle-insomnia2.jpg.jpe

“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more

May 22, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

eric magill.jpg.jpe

A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more

Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

gerald walker.jpg.jpe

Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is chart.. more

Sep 28, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

yodot.jpg.jpe

The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more

Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Music Feature

blogimage8218.jpe

The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener &quot;Sucker MC\'s&quot; to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced track.. more

May 2, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7476.jpe

The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\.. more

Mar 29, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage7886.jpe

<p>The Cranberry Show\'s new sophomore album, <em>Paranormal Karaoke</em>, doesn\'t remotely feel like the work of the same group that released <em>Sex and Pencil Shavings</em> just two years ago. That 2010 debut was the kind of goofy, class-clown.. more

Feb 2, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage7582.jpe

Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have .. more

Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage7057.jpe

In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more

Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM On Music

blogimage6641.jpe

If information about The Weeknd is scarce, it's not for lack of a web presence. The Canadian projectpossibly the work of a lone singer-songwriter or a singer and producer team, according to conflicting reportsmaintains a website, Twitter account,.. more

Mar 21, 2011 7:53 PM On Music

blogimage6233.jpe

"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more

Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM On Music

blogimage6116.jpe

As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more

Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM On Music

blogimage6066.jpe

Girl Talk’s 2006 breakthrough album Night Ripper was like aWhere’s Waldo book for music geeks, an overstuffed treasure hunt loaded withEaster eggs. Girl Talk’s latest album, All Day, released for free downloadyesterday, is more like the large-p.. more

Nov 16, 2010 3:37 PM On Music

blogimage6020.jpe

Milwaukee hip-hop producer the LMNtlyst typically creates his beats from scratch, but he takes on familiar source material on his latest release, a reworking of Phoenix's ubiquitous 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It's music that lends itself.. more

Nov 3, 2010 2:15 PM On Music

