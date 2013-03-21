Downsizing
Community Meetings Reveal Opposition to County Board Downsizing
In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rainey and Sinclair Face Off in Election for County Board April 2
Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more
Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Nuclear Option
As someone whose first reporting job in Milwaukee was as a backup reporter covering county government under its first county executive, I certainly understand those who harbor a strong desire to destroy the Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2013 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties