RSS

Downsizing

cntybrdrmw.jpg.jpe

In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more

Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM News Features

cntybrdrmw.jpg.jpe

Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more

Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM News Features

joesanfelippo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more

Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Expresso

able.jpg.jpe

As someone whose first reporting job in Milwaukee was as a backup reporter covering county government under its first county executive, I certainly understand those who harbor a strong desire to destroy the Milwaukee more

Jan 14, 2013 4:17 PM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES