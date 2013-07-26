Downtown Employee Appreciation W
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Offers Five Days of Games and Giveaways
Summer can be less than great for those who are forced to spendthe days in Milwaukee’s concrete jungle. Constant construction makes thecommute long and frustrating, and who wants to wear a suit with a heat index inthe triple digits? But employe.. more
Jul 26, 2013 5:00 PM Ashley Sprangers Around MKE
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
Need a break from the office? Downtown Milwaukee hosts a slew of games, tournaments, scavenger hunts and giveaways this week as part of the annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. There will be free lunchtime snacks for the... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein
Rodgers and Hammerstein had been writing music together for a very, very long time. Somewhere around the dawn of pop music when all kinds of fusion was going on between American music of various kinds, these two guys were producing some of th.. more
Oct 7, 2011 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gende’s Giant
A cover bands have taken on a more arduous task than Gende’s Giant, an Illinois group that has dedicated itself to the songbook for Gentle Giant, who wrote arguably some of the most difficult progressive rock songs of the 1970s, fusing hard... more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s festivities include lunchtime office ... more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Polyvinyl to Release Pele Rarities Compilation
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
CNN says Marquette/Milwaukee great basketball place to visit
It's about time we get recognized!Read the whole thing <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2009/TRAVEL/03/31/great.basketball.towns/index.html">here</a>The list looks like this:1. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the University of North Caro.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Cousins Subs hands out boxed lunches Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
