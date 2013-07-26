RSS

Downtown Employee Appreciation W

downtown.jpg.jpe

Summer can be less than great for those who are forced to spendthe days in Milwaukee’s concrete jungle. Constant construction makes thecommute long and frustrating, and who wants to wear a suit with a heat index inthe triple digits? But employe.. more

Jul 26, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage19442.jpe

Need a break from the office? Downtown Milwaukee hosts a slew of games, tournaments, scavenger hunts and giveaways this week as part of the annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. There will be free lunchtime snacks for the... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19428.jpe

Need a break from the office? Downtown Milwaukee hosts a slew of games, tournaments, scavenger hunts and giveaways this week as part of the annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. There will be free lunchtime snacks for the... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19422.jpe

Need a break from the office? Downtown Milwaukee hosts a slew of games, tournaments, scavenger hunts and giveaways this week as part of the annual... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Rodgers and Hammerstein had been writing music together for a very, very long time. Somewhere around the dawn of pop music when all kinds of fusion was going on between American music of various kinds, these two guys were producing some of th.. more

Oct 7, 2011 2:22 PM Theater

blogimage9450.jpe

A cover bands have taken on a more arduous task than Gende’s Giant, an Illinois group that has dedicated itself to the songbook for Gentle Giant, who wrote arguably some of the most difficult progressive rock songs of the 1970s, fusing hard... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7435.jpe

Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s festivities include lunchtime office ... more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7426.jpe

Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s festivities begin with what’s billed ... more

Jul 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7408.jpe

Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. The week’s opening ceremony begins today at n... more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3121.jpe

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It's about time we get recognized!Read the whole thing <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2009/TRAVEL/03/31/great.basketball.towns/index.html">here</a>The list looks like this:1. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the University of North Caro.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3121.jpe

Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Cousins Subs hands out boxed lunches Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3114.jpe

The quickest way to a downtown worker’s heart is through his or her stomach. It&rsqu Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES