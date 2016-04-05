RSS

Dpi

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

ed_fallone.jpg.jpe

 ,News Features more

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

On April 2, in one of only two statewide races on the ballot, Wisconsin voters will have a rare chance to weigh in on the state’s support for public and private schools. more

Mar 12, 2013 10:12 PM News Features

111103_school_bus_660.jpg.jpe

It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more

Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM News Features

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

InNovember, Joseph Goetz, 48, was charged with trying to rob theSusquehanna Bank in Spri  %uFFFD 2008 Chuck Shepherd ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES