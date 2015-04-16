Drag
Tigernite Ready Their Debut Album, Release the Single 'Drag'
The glammy Milwaukee pop band Tigernite have lined up a busy summer for themselves. They'll release their self-titled debut album with a show at the Cactus Club on Saturday, Aug. 1, following a run of outdoor shows at Summerfest (June 6), Summer S.. more
Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Look Beyond The Delphines
They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Influenced: Dogs in Ecstasy's Molly Rosenblum on the Subversive Brilliance of RuPaul
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Molly Rosenblum is one third of Dogs in Ecstasy, a noisy synth punk,Music Feature more
Mar 21, 2014 1:54 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
SHS Reunion Band
Shorewood High School is highly regarded for its arts and music programs, but those programs are threatened by an $800,000 budget shortfall, so some of the school’s most successful alumni are teaming up to help keep them funded. Talking more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee